Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a squad car was broadsided by a truck that drove through a stop sign Friday evening on the city’s east side.

(credit: TJ Kazimov)

Police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Cypress Street and East Geranium Avenue. The squad car had the right of way when it was struck.

A witness tells WCCO-TV that a homeowner who saw the crash provided aid to an officer. Police say everyone involved were cleared by paramedics at the scene, and no one was hurt. Police are investigating.