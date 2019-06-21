Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were arrested for possessing controlled substances Wednesday in a Bemidji hotel, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force said.
Agents say they arrested 31-year-old Isaiah Fredrick Johnson and 26-year-old Ileisha Lynee Guinn, both of Cass Lake. The task force says they completed the investigation by seizing heroin, marijuana, over $800, and drug paraphernalia.
The task force says Johnson and Guinn were both arrested for first degree possession of a controlled substance. Johnson was also arrested on a Department of Corrections felony warrant, the task force said.