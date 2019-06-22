MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The busiest pedestrian bridge in the state of Minnesota is being torn down this weekend. The old 5th Street Bridge over I-35W is now just a memory.
Because of the demolition, the highway is closed all weekend long in both directions between I-94 and Highway 280.
Visualizations from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show brighter lights along and leading up to the bridge, something one student says is desperately needed.
“Accessibility is important and certainly, safety. This area specifically has had its own challenges, being close to a college campus, and I think safety is everyone’s concern,” said University of Minnesota student John Ahrens.
The new bridge will also be ADA-compliant and is wider than the old one.
The months-long closure of the bridge is inconvenient for those who use it often. According to Our Streets Minneapolis, 1,000 bikers and more than 800 pedestrians use the bridge every day. Construction on the new and improved bridge is expected to wrap up in late August.
This weekend’s road closure will end Monday morning at 5 a.m.
For more information on the project, you can visit the project page on the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website.