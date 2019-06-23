Hannah Green Holds Onto 1-Shot Lead At HazeltineGreen matched pars and birdies with Jutanugarn for seven straight holes and was on the verge of building a four-shot lead when she stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole.

Former Red Sox's David Ortiz Out Of ICUAfter being shot and seriously injured in the Dominican Republic on June 9, former Red Sox player David Ortiz was moved out of the intensive care unit Saturday, the Red Sox announced on behalf of his wife Tiffany.

Pro Golfers Give Lessons At PGA ChampionshipThere is a lot going on at the PGA Women’s Championship, and much of it is designed to grow interest in the game. Our newest edition to the WCCO Sports Department, Norman Seawright, caught up with some golfers in the middle of it all.

Kepler, Rosario Help Rally Twins To 8-7 Win Over RoyalsThe Minnesota Twins again showed the resilience that has allowed them to avoid a three-game losing streak this season.