MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in the hospital after riding a motorcycle that struck a deer Saturday morning in Oak Grove Township, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. Passenger Gwynne Thompson Witte, 59, is at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The office says 54-year-old driver David Bender was traveling south on Highway 35 near 1200th Street when he collided with a deer around 10 a.m Saturday. The motorcycle, a 2015 Indian Chief Classic, went into a ditch when Bender and Thompson Witte were ejected from the bike. Bender was treated on-scene.