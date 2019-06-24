Filed Under:Local TV, Motorcycle Crash, Oak Grove Township, Pierce County Sheriff's Office


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in the hospital after riding a motorcycle that struck a deer Saturday morning in Oak Grove Township, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. Passenger Gwynne Thompson Witte, 59, is at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.

(credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

(credit: Pierce County Sheriff’s Office)

The office says 54-year-old driver David Bender was traveling south on Highway 35 near 1200th Street when he collided with a deer around 10 a.m Saturday. The motorcycle, a 2015 Indian Chief Classic, went into a ditch when Bender and Thompson Witte were ejected from the bike. Bender was treated on-scene.

