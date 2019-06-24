MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people connected to a Waite Park massage spa were arrested Friday for allegedly promoting prostitution, Waite Park police say. The felony charges came after police received reports of possible illicit sexual acts at Oriental Massage, located at 125 Waite Ave N.
Investigators stopped several people leaving the massage spa who admitted paying for sexual acts. Police say investigators also found a female worker at Oriental Massage asking for help, saying she was being held against her will. The alleged victim said she was forced to work long hours and perform various sexual acts, police say.
Police say they obtained search warrants for both Oriental Massage and the home where the victim said she was forced to stay at.
Both people arrested are being held for court at the Stearns County Jail, where additional criminal charges are possible. They are 48 and 49 years old.