MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The finalists for the 2019 Google MLB All-Star Ballot are in, and four Minnesota Twins have been selected.

On Friday night, first baseman C.J. Cron, shortstop Jorge Polanco, outfielder Eddie Rosario and designated hitter Nelson Cruz learned they will advance to the Google MLB All-Star Starters Election.

“Minnesota has been one of the best stories in baseball this season, building a large lead in the AL Central as the club goes in search of its first division title since 2010,” MLB’s Andrew Simon wrote. “The offense has been a driving force, with the Twins leading the Majors in runs per game, homers and slugging percentage. Polanco has established himself as a legitimate MVP candidate, while offseason acquisitions Cron and Cruz have added significant muscle to a sturdy lineup.”

Only four other clubs had more all-star finalists: Astros (7), Braves (7), Cubs (7) and the Yankees (6).

The balloting process is now down to three players at each position (with nine outfielders). Voting for the Starters Election begins Wednesday and winners will be announced Thursday night.

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 9 in Cleveland.

