MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 9-year-old has life-threatening injuries after the ATV she was riding tipped over Saturday morning in Freeport, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said. The ATV driver, 11-year-old Ava Smith of Melrose, lost control of the vehicle in a driveway while turning and sustained minor injuries.
The office says Ava was wearing a seat belt, but passenger Eve Shaw of Freeport was not when she flew from the ATV. Eve was taken to Melrose Hospital before being airlifted to another hospital in the Twin Cities.
Speed was a likely factor in the crash, the office says.
Gwen and Nicholas Shaw own the 2007 Polaris Ranger ATV.