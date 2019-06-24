Filed Under:Anthony Boyenga, Drowning, Rivers Bend Campground

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man drowned while swimming at a northwest Iowa campground.

Rock Valley police say 31-year-old Anthony Boyenga went under the water Saturday afternoon while swimming with his children at the Rivers Bend Campground beach.

A driver called to the scene found his body less than an hour later.

Authorities say Boyenga lived in Ellsworth, Minnesota.

