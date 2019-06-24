MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Inspired by its purple Thunder Lizard hoodie that was featured in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, The Science Museum of Minnesota has created a new line of dinosaur-style apparel.
In October 2017, a social media follower notified the Science Museum about the appearance of the vintage Science Museum Brontosaurus (Thunder Lizard) hoodie in the ‘Stranger Things’ series.
Fans quickly requested for a comeback of the sweatshirt, which was originally made available in the museum’s Explore Store in the early 1980s.
In response, the Science Museum made both adult and children’s sizes for their Thunder Lizard line, and 18,000 units were sold to fans all over the world in just the first two days. More than 40,000 apparel items have been sold since then.
All proceeds have been used to support the museum’s education outreach programs, which bring hands-on science learning to students across all 87 Minnesota counties each year.
Inspired by the original Thunder Lizard, the new vintage-look apparel features two new species with new colors and new styles, the Tyrannosaurus rex (“Tyrant Lizard King”) and Triceratops (“Three Horned Face”).
Prices range from $15 to $45, with the original purple Thunder Lizard apparel also available for purchase.