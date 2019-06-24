  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:Good Question, laughter, Minneapolis Comedy Festival


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week is the first ever Minneapolis Comedy Festival. The lineup includes comedians like Seth Meyers, George Lopez and Bob Newhart.

All of this comedy got us wondering: What makes us laugh?

It’s the happiest noise in all the earth. And everyone has their own execution.

As one of the contributors to this week’s comedy festival, writer Pat Proft tells WCCO, “there’s nothing like being in a room and the whole room laughing, it just fills you with joy, it’s a wonderful, wonderful feeling.”

Pat Proft knows that feeling well. The Minnesota native wrote Naked Gun, Hot Shots and Police Academy. He says people love physical comedy and they love absurdity, “that’s what comedy is, it’s a surprise, they can’t see it coming.”

There’s no doubt comedy leads to laughs but it turns out jokes and comedy only prompt about 10 to 15 percent of laughter.

The nation’s leading expert Robert Provine spoke to us from Baltimore saying what primarily makes people laugh is playful encounters with others.

Laughter he says is rarely about words, it’s about play. Laughing started as a social behavior amongst our primate ancestors as a way to communicate that their rough and tumble play was friendly.

Laughing is a subconscious response, similar to crying, but oh so much better.

Because what mostly makes us laugh, is playful banter, Provine says the best way to laugh more, is to socialize more. Laughter rarely happens when people are alone.

Provine is one of few experts on this subject, he explains it in detail in his book, Laughter: A Scientific Investigation.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.