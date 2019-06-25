  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Party, Duane Johnson


NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — A southwestern Minnesota man who said he threw a “death party” for his wife and gave her methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to criminal neglect.

A Minnesota man who allegedly gave his ailing wife methamphetamine and held a “death party” before she died faces criminal charges, authorities said. (Credit: KEYC)

Fifty-nine-year-old Duane Johnson entered the plea Monday in Brown County Circuit Court. The Free Press says a third-degree murder charge will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Johnson told authorities he held a “death party” for his wife after she begged him to take her home from a nursing home to die. Sixty-nine-year-old Debra Johnson was found dead in their home last January. An autopsy showed she died of methamphetamine toxicity.

Prosecutors say the plea deal calls for a three-year prison sentence. Sentencing guidelines call for a four-year term.

A judge will decide whether to approve the recommended sentence on Aug. 12.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.