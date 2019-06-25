MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All visitors to Edina City Hall must enter through the building’s main entrance as of July 1, the City of Edina said.
City Manager Scott Neal and city employees have been working to improve workplace safety for more than a year, and the city says have been evaluating each public building’s security.
Neal pointed to the mass murder of city employees in a Virginia Beach municipal building last month, saying that is “yet another reminder of the important of paying attention to workplace safety and security in local government buildings and facilities.”
The city says a building’s entrance is the first line of defense when it comes to safety, and having only one point of entry makes is easier to monitor traffic.
“City government leaders take this issue seriously,” Neal said.
The City Hall’s now-public entrance on Eden Avenue will soon only be available to employees.