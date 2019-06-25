  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Edina City Hall, Local TV, Scott Neal, Workplace Safety


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All visitors to Edina City Hall must enter through the building’s main entrance as of July 1, the City of Edina said.

City Manager Scott Neal and city employees have been working to improve workplace safety for more than a year, and the city says have been evaluating each public building’s security.

Neal pointed to the mass murder of city employees in a Virginia Beach municipal building last month, saying that is “yet another reminder of the important of paying attention to workplace safety and security in local government buildings and facilities.”

SEE ALSO: 13 Dead, 6 Hospitalized After Virginia Beach Shooting

The city says a building’s entrance is the first line of defense when it comes to safety, and having only one point of entry makes is easier to monitor traffic.

“City government leaders take this issue seriously,” Neal said.

SEE ALSO: Virginia Beach Shooter Submitted Resignation Hours Before Massacre, Police Say

The City Hall’s now-public entrance on Eden Avenue will soon only be available to employees.

