MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota United Football Club advanced in the Open Cup after defeating Houston on Saturday and now have a friendly match on the road against Forward Madison FC.

WCCO’s Norman Seawright spoke with the Loons before they hit the road. Tuesday night’s match is all about opportunity.

How does Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath grade his team’s season right now?

“I would say B-plus. We started well then we had a couple of weeks where we didn’t get results, but the last few weeks, I feel as though we’re getting back to where we were,” explained Heath.

The team seems to agree.

“Performances over the last month in Open Cup and in league play, we’re trending in a positive direction,” said Ethan Finlay.

“We’ve got to maintain that,” said Heath. “I think for us, consistency is going to be the word.”

Playing a friendly against USL Forward Madison is a welcome break for the Loons before they host a league match this Saturday and of course going back into the Open Cup in July.

This means players like Mason Toye can continue to prove themselves.

“I’m still trying to work my way into the team and possibly getting starts,” said Toye.

Remember, Toye scored the game-winner against Houston a week ago.

“The friendlies, the Open Cup, those are great times for me to possibly get on the field and show my ability,” said Toye. “I’m just excited to get out and hopefully get an opportunity and make the most of it.”

To build consistency, you must build confidence.

“We’ll give everybody the minutes that we think need it, and hopefully get through and not use so many of the players that we’ve played a lot of late,” explained Heath.

Combine that with preparation and the loons will continue to soar.

“We are looking forward to getting points on Saturday and we will see how it goes,” said Jan Gregus. “We have to be ready both physically and mentally, so, yeah, it’s good preparation.”