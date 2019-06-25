MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s summer in Minnesota, and the first wave of hot and humid weather is expected to hit this weekend.
The National Weather Service says that starting Friday highs will be in the 90s and heat indices could reach over 100 degrees on Saturday.
Those planning to be active outdoors are advised to beware of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The hottest weather of the season so far is expected this weekend with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Those who are active outdoors will be at risk for heat related illness as heat indices Saturday rise to 95 to 103. #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/H4WslSkRYN
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 25, 2019
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that humidity will crank up starting Thursday, with dew points hitting an “oppressive” 70+ degrees over the weekend.
“We don’t see dew points like that all that often, even in the summer time,” Brickman said.
Before the weekend arrives, however, there’ll be a chance for storms and rain showers on Thursday.