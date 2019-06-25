Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Would you go on a date with someone just to get a free meal out of the deal?
Couple facing each other at table with glasses of wine in foreground(credit: OMG/Getty Images)
The newest trend in dating appears to be what’s called a “foodie call,” which obviously is a take-off from the more well-known “booty call.”
The journal Social Psychological and Personality Science says it “occurs when a person, despite a lack of romantic attraction to a suitor, chooses to go on a date to receive a free meal.”
The journal also said anywhere from 23% to 33% of women surveyed had engaged in a foodie call.