Couple facing each other at table with glasses of wine in foreground(credit: OMG/Getty Images)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Would you go on a date with someone just to get a free meal out of the deal?

The newest trend in dating appears to be what’s called a “foodie call,” which obviously is a take-off from the more well-known “booty call.”

The journal Social Psychological and Personality Science says it “occurs when a person, despite a lack of romantic attraction to a suitor, chooses to go on a date to receive a free meal.”

The journal also said anywhere from 23% to 33% of women surveyed had engaged in a foodie call.

