MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was standing room only at Elsie’s Bar and Restaurant in northeast Minneapolis Wednesday night, where fans of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar gathered to watch her in the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate.
There was lots of enthusiasm among the 100 supporters that turned out. They were vocal, and cheered whenever Sen. Klobuchar had a big moment. The people WCCO-TV spoke with seemed to be very satisfied with her performance.
“I think she’s in the top few, yeah, absolutely,” said a Klobuchar supporter.
The Democratic field is massive right now, and candidates only had 60 seconds to answer. But Klobuchar still managed to touch on health care, student debt and immigration.
“Standing up to Elizabeth Warren I think is her biggest issue tonight, and I think she’s doing a great job with doing that,” said another supporter.
Klobuchar needed 65,000 unique donations to be in Wednesday night’s debate. If she wants to make it to the third debate in September, she needs to double those donations by the end of August.
Campaign representatives were encouraging people to donate during the Elsie’s viewing party, where morale was high. Future polls will show what the rest of America thought of her performance.