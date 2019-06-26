MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A historic downtown Minneapolis pub is about to acquire a new owner.
On Wednesday, Kaskaid Hospitality, a parent company of Crave, announced plans to purchase Brit’s Pub. Terms of the sale, which is expected to close on June 28, 2019, have not been disclosed.
Brits first opened its doors back in 1990 as a two-room tavern and has since expanded into the large institution it is now.
“Brit’s Pub was just named ‘Pub of the Year 2019.’ We’re looking forward to keeping the traditions that started in 1990 by this Loring Park neighborhood treasure going well into the future,” said Kam Talebi, founder and CEO of Kaskaid Hospitality.
The new owners say they have every intention of keeping Brit’s Pub’s name, staff and concept intact following the sale.
“Brit’s is a place where everyone can feel welcome — whether it’s to savour a pint, roll a bowl or cheer on a favorite sports team. We’re pleased that the upcoming sale to Kam and Kaskaid Hospitality will be an evolution of ownership, but not of philosophy,” said Shane Higgins, general manager, Brit’s Pub.
Kaskaid Hospitality is a Twin Cities-based restaurant company founded in 2007. The company currently operates 16 restaurants nationwide.
