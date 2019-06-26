  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis Park City Council will no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance after a unanimous vote earlier this month.

During its June 17 meeting, the city council approved changing start times for meetings and eliminating the Pledge of Allegiance. The measure was adopted by a 5-0 vote.

In the meeting, Council Member Tim Brausen noted the council would no longer say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of meetings “in order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community.”

Brausen said the pledge could still happen in special circumstances, like the Boy Scouts color guards attending.

Watch the meeting below:

Comments
  1. Frank Lobe says:
    June 26, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    catering to the illegals

    Reply

