  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Juveniles, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is poised to pass a bill extending the deadline for closing Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison.

The prison near Irma has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse. Legislators passed a law last year forcing the Department of Corrections to close the prison by Jan. 1, 2021 and create smaller facilities for juvenile offenders.

But Gov. Tony Evers says that timetable is too aggressive and it will take longer to get the smaller facilities built.

The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on a bill that would keep the prison open until mid-2021. The Assembly approved the measure last week. Senate passage would send the bill on to Evers.

Evers’ spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether Evers will sign or veto the bill.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.