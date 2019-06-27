



— A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in a Wisconsin pawn shop burglary last year where more than 30 firearms were stolen.

According to the ATF, the firearms were stolen from Bay Area Pawn in Ashland in July 30, 2019. There, a masked person broke into the store in the early morning hours, opened a gun display case and loaded more than 30 firearms into a bag.

The ATF says about a dozen of the stolen firearms were recovered in late 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Now, authorities are offering a $10,000 reward to get details from the community.

“We’re looking for any details that members of the public can provide,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division, said. “It’s been nearly a year since the break-in and around a dozen firearms have been recovered so far. We need the public’s help in both the recovery of the remaining firearms as well as to identify the individual who is responsible for this crime.”

Those with information can call 1-888-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Information can also be sent anonymously to ATF via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information if a reward is sought.

