MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Food and Drug Administration has now investigated more than 500 cases of canine heart disease linked with grain-free dog food.
WCCO’s Christine Cordero first reported on the issue last October, and earlier this year the FDA confirmed grain-free dog food may have contributed to the deaths of hundreds of dogs.
On Thursday, the FDA updated on their investigation, saying that golden retrievers are the most common dog breed afflicted with dilated cardiomyopathy, however there may be a reporting bias because of Facebook groups specific to Golden Retrievers with the condition.
The FDA also identified one of the most-named brands connected with dilated cardiomyopathy: NutriSource, with at least 10 cases. That was one of the brands that Cordero covered in her initial WCCO report.
The vast majority of cases, however, came from Acana, Zignature, and Taste of the Wild.
Click here for a list of the dog foods the FDA is identifying.
More than 90% of dog food products identified were “grain-free,” and 93% reported products had peas and/or lentils.