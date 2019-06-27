SEVERE T-STORM WATCHFillmore, Houston, and Winona counties until 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota safety officials are redoubling their efforts to make drivers aware of a state law that takes effect Aug 1 requiring that motorists use hands-free devices while phoning on the road.

Department of Public Safety officials told reporters Thursday they want to make sure every Minnesotan knows what they can and can’t do before the requirement takes effect in just over a month. Over 1.5 million people have visited a special website so far to learn about how to comply. And the department is conducting a statewide awareness campaign.

Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol says drivers can use their phones as long as it’s in hands-free mode. But he cautions that hands-free doesn’t mean distraction-free, and drivers should devote 100% of their attention to driving.

