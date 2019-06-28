Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has major injuries to both of his legs after crashing his motorcycle on Forest Boulevard in Stacy, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses said they saw the driver doing a wheelie right before the crash, the office said.

“This isn’t Fast and Furious,” the office said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “This is real life. You’ll pay the consequences for it.”

