PICKEREL, Wis. (AP) — DNA samples from the victims of a house fire that killed six people in northern Wisconsin have been taken to a Madison lab.

Langlade County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dan Bauknecht says the samples were delivered the state crime lab Friday where positive identification of the victims will be made. Sheriff’s officials have identified only the youngest victim of Tuesday’s fire — 10-month-old Zoe Munoz Soto.

The others who died in the Pickerel fire are a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man. Zoe’s parents escaped the fire, her mother Mariah Monoz Soto said.

Bauknecht says a Wisconsin Department of Justice investigative team has not yet reached a conclusion on what caused the fire.

Pickerel is about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

