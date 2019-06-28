Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Racine police officer was released from federal prison four days before the officer was shot while trying to stop a robbery.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records show 26-year-old Dalquavis Ward of Milwaukee had just gotten out of prison on June 13 after serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Officer John Hetland was off-duty when he was fatally shot June 17 when he tried to intervene in an robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports prosecutors Friday charged Ward with first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possessing a gun as a felon.

According to the complaint, Hetland climbed over the bar and fought with Ward before Ward pushed Hetland back and fired a single shot.

Ward was arrested Thursday in Milwaukee.

