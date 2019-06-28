Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
Dan Collison, Evangelical Covenant Church, First Covenant Church, LGBTQIA, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pastor Dan Collison, of First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis, faced a vote by national leaders of the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC) on Wednesday. The ECC voted to evict him and his church because of disagreements over support of the LGBTQ community.

Collison tells WCCO the vote was 75% to 25%, with 77% voting to remove the pastor. He was in Omaha, Nebraska, meeting with church leaders before they voted about his future in the denomination.

Collison, or “Pastor Dan,” as he is called, stuck to his stance: He says his church should have the freedom to disagree with the denomination’s take on same-sex marriage.

Comments
  1. Gregory Fritz says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    This evil pastor …prefers Satan to sacred scriptures

    Reply

