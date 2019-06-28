Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pastor Dan Collison, of First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis, faced a vote by national leaders of the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC) on Wednesday. The ECC voted to evict him and his church because of disagreements over support of the LGBTQ community.
Collison tells WCCO the vote was 75% to 25%, with 77% voting to remove the pastor. He was in Omaha, Nebraska, meeting with church leaders before they voted about his future in the denomination.
Collison, or “Pastor Dan,” as he is called, stuck to his stance: He says his church should have the freedom to disagree with the denomination’s take on same-sex marriage.
This evil pastor …prefers Satan to sacred scriptures