Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you shriek when you see a mouse or jump at the sight of bugs?
A spider is pictured at Sanfebagar, Achham, some 780 kilometres west of Kathmandu on November 23, 2011. AFP PHOTO/Prakash MATHEMA (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of a hairy-legged spider. (credit: PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you shriek when you see a mouse or jump at the sight of bugs?
A new survey reveals what creatures we fear the most. A group of psychologists in the Czech Republic showed volunteers 25 different animal images to gauge their fear and disgust.
Spiders were the most feared, along with parasites — such as tapeworms and roundworms — and snakes.
Wasps and bulls weren’t far behind.
The animals with the lowest fear ratings of all involved in the study were fish and house cats.
The animals that ranked highest for disgust were generally the same, with the parasites (which also included lice) ranking at the top. Horses were considered the least disgusting.