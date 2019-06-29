



— It’s the perfect time of year to pick strawberries in Minnesota — but you might have to wait until our high temperatures cool down a little.

Berry Hill Farm in Anoka opened for the year Saturday morning at 6 a.m. so people could stay out of the heat while picking. They then closed early, at 9 a.m.

Owner Cliff Rowe says it’s just too hot to have customers and staff be out any later, but he says the good news is this year’s crop is looking great.

“I think I can speak for most berry farmers this year, we are all thankful for the great crop we have. We have a lot of green fruit yet coming, and the next two days will help ripen that green fruit, but next week should be a wonderful week for picking berries,” Rowe said.

Rowe says he was surprised when he saw about 60 cars lined up at 6 a.m., but people were ready to beat the heat and get their hands on some fresh strawberries.

“Picking is going great. It doesn’t take very long. Especially with the kids here, they’re fast. It doesn’t take very long, we get our buckets full,” said Anoka resident Jeremy Hanson.

Berry Hill Farm will not be open Sunday, but you can pick some strawberries there on Monday or check out other berry farmers near you.