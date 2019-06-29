Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Teri Lynn Schaeffer, a 49-year-old Duluth woman, is reported as missing under suspicious circumstances, the Duluth Police Department says. Schaeffer is 5’3″ and may be traveling in a tan Chevy Tahoe with Wisconsin license plate AFT 5560, police said in a Facebook post Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Teri Lynn Schaeffer, a 49-year-old Duluth woman, is reported as missing under suspicious circumstances, the Duluth Police Department says. Schaeffer is 5’3″ and may be traveling in a tan Chevy Tahoe with Wisconsin license plate AFT 5560, police said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Police ask for the public’s help and for anyone with information to call 911.