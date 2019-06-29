Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eighteen-year-old Redby resident Dalila Marie Raisch has died after a crash involving a bread truck early Friday morning in Beltrami County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 197 and Carr Lake Road Southeast in Beltrami Township.

Investigators say a bread truck driven by 38-year-old Brandon Holt Coder was traveling northbound on Hwy. 197 when he collided with Raisch, who was driving westbound on Carr Lake Road in a Ford Explorer.

Raisch was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 19-year-old Blaine Lee White, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Coder, from Bemidji, was also injured, but is expected to be OK.

The state patrol is investigating.