



Nelson Cruz got the onslaught started in the first inning and punctuated it with one mammoth home run in the ninth.

He wasn’t the only Twins player connecting.

Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead Minnesota to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, connecting against Ivan Nova (3-7) in the first and launching a 469-foot shot to center off Jose Ruiz in the ninth. That gave him three multihomer games this season and 30 in his career.

Cruz also doubled, singled and drove in five runs.

“Definitely, it feels good when you can hit it and know right away that it’s going,” he said.

Kepler connected leading off the fifth against Nova and added a solo driveagainst Josh Osich in the seventh for his career-high 21st home run. It was his third game this season with at least two homers and his seventh since he debuted for Minnesota in 2015.

Sano homered for the third time in two games, when he hit a two-run shot in the eighth.

“We’ve hit some balls over the fence this year,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Today was another game where we were able to do it. When you do that, they matter. Those home runs matter. They’re not just talking points. They actually change the game in your favor very quickly. And when you have a lineup full of guys that can do it, it becomes just a very dangerous proposition up and down the lineup.”

Pineda (5-4) gave up one run and four hits in his first win since May 21. The right-hander matched a season high with eight strikeouts and walked one after going 0-1 in his previous five starts.

Jorge Polanco singled twice and scored three runs. The AL Central-leading Twins came away with the win after matching a season high with back-to-back losses.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)