MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A stormy Sunday caps off the weekend ahead Fourth of July with the chance for showers and thunderstorms in this week’s forecast.
Sunday storms came and went, but they’ll be back in days ahead. WCCO meteorologists are tracking a dicey week, including July Fourth.
Overnight into Monday morning, some parts of southern Minnesota could see more rain in a very short of period of time. Severe storms could hinder the Monday morning commute near the Twin Cities.
Temperatures are also expected to remain high through the week, with a high of 80 degrees Monday in the Twin Cities. Temperatures should stay in the 80s through Friday.
Over the next week, there are also several chances for pop-up storms in the Twin Cities. WCCO Forecaster Katie Steiner says none of the days will be total washouts.
Stay with WCCO for weather updates as the week progresses.