MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person stole items from a Mankato store and assaulted workers with scissors Monday morning, the Mankato Department of Public Safety said. Reportedly, the suspect was driving a Dodge Avenger with Minnesota license plates and drove away when a deputy pulled behind the car.

After a short pursuit around 10 a.m., police say the vehicle crashed into a residence on the 1700 block of Fair Street. The suspect ran and was arrested shortly after.

The suspect, a 22-year-old female from Illinois, was arrested on requested charges of felony theft, assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

The department says nobody was injured and the house received minor damage.

