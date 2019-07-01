Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is warning residents after two rabid bats were found in the city in the last five weeks.
Animal Control picked up a rabid bat Wednesday near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Logan Avenue North. Another bat was rabies was collected May 23 near the corner of Emerson Avenue South and West 25th Street.
Residents should take the following precautions regarding bats:
- If a bat is found inside a residence, do not touch it or allow pets to have contact with it.
- Do not dispose of a dead bat. Residents should call 311 for assistance from Animal Control officers.
- Make sure your pets – even indoor pets – are vaccinated against rabies. Bat bites often aren’t detectable, especially on dogs and cats, so an unvaccinated pet could contract rabies.
- Don’t feed, approach, touch or adopt any wild animals.
Animal Control says rabies is almost always fatal after symptoms are present. Symptoms include aggressiveness, agitation, confusion, muscle spasms, seizures, weakness and paralysis.
Rabies can spread from a scratch or bite, and the disease can also be spread if an infected animal’s saliva comes into contact with the eyes, mouth or nose.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Board of Animal Health’s website.