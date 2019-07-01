Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a night of thunderstorms and reports of wind damage in areas like Carver County, more rain is in the forecast for Minnesota.
Meteorologist Matt Brickman says Monday brings a soggy start to the work week with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day with temps in the low-80s.
“That’s how today is going to go. It’ll either be raining, or cloudy and muggy,” Brickman said.
Scattered showers – without lightning and thunder — begin the day with a break possible before storms come back in the late afternoon early evening. Some storms that develop in southern Minnesota this evening could become severe, with large hail and damaging gusts.
Tuesday, the sun should come out with temps in the mid-80s.