MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the first day of July comes a batch of new laws that are set to take effect in Minnesota.
Starting Monday, wage theft becomes a felony in Minnesota. The Department of Labor says it receives about 40,000 complaints a year from people saying their employer cheated them out of money. Now, if you’re caught, you could face five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Also Monday, drug makers and distributors will start paying much higher registration fees. The extra cash will raise around $21 million a year and will be used to help fight opioid abuse across the state. More specifically, part of it will go toward prevention strategies and another part will help reduce child protection costs for families affected.
The state’s new $48 billion budget also kicks in today. Lawmakers officially passed it after a special session in late May. Democrats gave up the gas tax hike they wanted for transportation, while Republicans agreed to a permanent extension on a health care provider tax.
Finally — one of the hottest topics from last session — the state’s distracted driving law starts next month. Motorists have until August first to put the phone down.
No texting, typing or scrolling will be allowed while driving.
You’ll be limited to voice commands or a single touch without holding the phone.