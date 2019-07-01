



As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, Regions Hospital has you covered for common injury prevention tips.

The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission reported the most common injuries involve legal fireworks like sparklers, bottle rockets, and firecrackers.

The hospital says sparklers are not safe for young children as they burn at 1,800 degrees– which is hot enough to melt metal.

To prevent injuries, Regions Hospital has these tips for staying safe:

Never ignite devices in a container.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Keep children at least 5 feet away from sparklers, at least 20 feet away from displays that don’t leave the ground, and at least 40 feet away from fireworks that shoot into the air.

Keep a bucket of water close to fully extinguish fireworks.

Infants and the elderly are the most at risk for heat-related illnesses that can lead to heat strokes. Red rashes, an elevated heart rate, headaches, nausea, light-headedness and fatigue are all signs of heat exhaustion.

The hospital reminds people to stay hydrated with water or sports drinks to prevent and treat these symptoms. If symptoms don’t improve in an hour or get worse, seek medical help immediately.

Regions says another popular summertime activity– campfires– can be potentially dangerous. Serious campfire burns send an average of 10 children a year to the Regions Hospital Burn Center. Make no assumption that campfires will be cool, even the morning after. The hospital says to make sure children are kept away from fire pits and grills.

Logs that seem cool can cause third-degree burns, the hospital says. Make sure to extinguish fires and not throw sand or dirt over the fire, as that only traps the heat and hides the flames.

Another common injury is from fish hooks when anglers remove the hook from the fish, the hospital says.

Prevention from fish hook injuries are as follows from Regions Hospital:

Put hooks that are not on a line in a puncture-resistant container. If the hook is on the line, get a hook retainer that attaches to the rod.

Casting is dangerous, especially for eyes. Wear glasses.

Another common injury is the fish hook in the foot. Don’t walk around the boat barefoot or in sandals. Wear shoes.

Last but not least, the Minnesota DNR says alcohol was a factor in half of 2018’s deadly boating accidents in Minnesota.

The hospital reminds people to drink in moderation and never drink while driving a vehicle or boat. Make sure you have a sober designated driver to and from places.