MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wilf Family is bringing an esports team to Minnesota.
On Monday, Activision Blizzard announced that both Los Angeles and Minnesota will join the new Call of Duty esports league.
The Minnesota team belongs to WISE Ventures, which is the investment firm founded by Minnesota Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf. The LA team is owned by Immortals Gaming Club.
According to the Business Journal, Zygi Wilf’s son, Jonathan Wilf, will be the president of the esports franchise.
“Esports and competitive gaming has clearly emerged as a major force in the sports and entertainment industry,” Jonathan Wilf said. “We have explored various opportunities in esports over the past few years, and we believe the new Call of Duty esports league is well positioned for long term success.”
It brings the total amount of teams in the league to seven.
“I’m excited to welcome the newest teams, Los Angeles and Minnesota, to our incredible lineup – Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Paris and Toronto – for Call of Duty esports,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “Together, these ownership groups represent some of the very best organizations in esports and traditional sports who will join us in paving the way for the future of professional, city-based competition for Call of Duty, beginning next year.”
Call Of Duty League is expected to debut next year.