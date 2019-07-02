4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the 36-year-old driver of a car that struck and killed a man operating a utility vehicle last week in Becker County is in custody.

The Waubun man was arrested late Monday night and is being held pending formal charges.

Deputies responded to the scene of the crash June 24 on County Road 158 in Maple Grove Township just before 7 p.m. There, 27-year-old Michael Joe Tibbetts of Ogema was found unresponsive. He was airlifted to the hospital and died the next day from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

