Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State troopers says a woman was hospitalized Monday in southern Minnesota after a semi ran over her foot as she tried to retrieve a sandal on Interstate 35.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the woman, a 34-year-old from Ohio, was in a car that stopped on the shoulder of the interstate’s northbound lanes in Freeborn County after a sandal flew out of the vehicle.
While a northbound semi moved to the left lane to give the stopped car space, the semi’s passenger-side tire struck the woman’s foot as she picked up the sandal from the roadway.
Emergency crews brought the woman to the Mayo Clinic facility in Albert Lea for treatment.
Troopers say it’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the incident.