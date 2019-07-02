4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  A 56-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a farming-related accident west of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Wilmar Police Department.

Authorities responded around 4:22 a.m. to Farm Service Elevator located on the 3900 block of 1st Ave South on a report of a male party who had fallen and struck his head.

Upon arrival, crews located a 56-year-old Wilmar man who was unresponsive. The man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After further investigation, Wilmar Police discovered that the victim had fallen from a balcony area over a grain truck and struck his head.

The man has not been identified.

No additional information is available at this time.

