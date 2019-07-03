4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Husky Energy Oil Refinery, Superior, Tim Walz, Wisconsin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Citing a fuel shortage in the state of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has issued an emergency executive order that lifts some restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles who are providing direct assistance to relief efforts by delivering gasoline, diesel fuel or fuel oil.

The order says that unanticipated events, including last year’s fire at the Husky Energy refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, have disrupted the normal supply of petroleum products in Minnesota. That’s caused a shortage at some gas stations.

Walz’s order says Minnesota motorists risk being stranded during the peak July Fourth travel week if they don’t have access to fuel.

The executive order waives hours of service requirements to ensure carriers and drivers can deliver petroleum products.

The emergency executive order begins Wednesday and remains in effect for 30 days or until direct assistance ends.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.