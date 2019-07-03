MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Fourth of July forecast in Minnesota looks to be steamy with morning showers and storms, but skies look to clear ahead of evening fireworks displays.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says a wave of storms is expected to roll across Minnesota on Thursday morning and push into Wisconsin by the early afternoon.
As for evening fireworks, skies look to be clear in the Twin Cities. However, there’s a possibility for showers during prime fireworks time in parts of southwestern Minnesota.
Here’s a look at your 4th of July…or at least how the models see it as of right now. Afternoon doesn’t look too bad! pic.twitter.com/gmwTHW1jVs
— KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) July 3, 2019
As for temperatures, they’ll be in the 80s on Thursday evening. The humidity will also be “oppressive,” Steiner says, as dew points will be in the 70s through the day.
Before the holiday, the weather Wednesday is expected to be sunny and steamy, with a slight chance for severe weather in western Minnesota, particularly the northwest corner.
As for Friday, isolated showers and storms are expected across the state. Heading into the weekend, however, the forecast changes. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be cooler and dry, with a significant drop in humidity.