MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – America’s birthday kicked off Thursday with the Red White and Boom Twin Cities Half Marathon. It’s the first event in a day that attracts more than 75,000 visitors to sites along the downtown riverfront.

“I’m here for the fireworks,” said Ryne Zuzinec.

You can never be too early to get a good spot for the grand fireworks display. Ryne from Minneapolis had his chair in place ten hours before showtime.

“We will go on in light rain, we will go in clouds,” explained Robin Smothers of the Minneapolis Park Board.

The Park board would only cancel the fireworks for lightning. A lot of planning and money goes into making the show one to remember.

“It is a $16,000 and it is all community and sponsor funded,” explained Smothers. “There’s no Park Board funds, no taxpayer funds that pay for this.”

Organizers encourage people to leave enough time to find parking. Of course, you could always bike to the event too.

They will have food, live music and kids activities leading up to the fireworks. Just be sure to save your spot.

“It’s worth it, absolutely,” said Zuzinec.

“When the fireworks light up and you see the silhouette of the stone arch bridge it’s just a breathtaking view,” added Smothers.

The food stands and family activities are happening now up until 10 o’clock when the fireworks show.

They are expected to last around 20 minutes this year.