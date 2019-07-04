MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities man is facing charges for allegedly fishing in the nude on a northern Minnesota lake.
The Duluth News Tribune reports that the man, identified as a 59-year-old from Brooklyn Center, is facing three counts of indecent exposure in Otter Tail County.
One of the charges stems from this week, when the man was allegedly fishing in the buff on a pontoon boat on Turtle Lake in Underwood. Someone called police Monday morning after spotting the man standing up on his boat, in full view of the caller’s picture window.
According to court documents, police found the man naked, and he admitted to fishing in the nude, saying he didn’t think it was an issue because no one was around.
The other exposure charges stem from two alleged incidents early last month, when a contractor working near Turtle Lake saw a man standing naked near the tree line.
