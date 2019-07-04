4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators have scheduled a hearing on a bill that would keep the names of lottery winners secret.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the bill in April on the same day 24-year-old Manuel Franco came forward to claim a $768 million Powerball prize. Franco said at a news conference that he began feeling paranoid as soon as he realized he had the winning ticket.

Vos cited Franco in a memo seeking co-sponsors for the measure, saying forcing lottery winners to reveal their identity subjects them to fraud and harassment.

Lottery officials frequently cite transparency and public trust in their games as reasons for publicly identifying winners.

The Assembly’s Committee on State Affairs is set to hold the hearing Wednesday in the state Capitol.

