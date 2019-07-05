Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital after a boating incident near Motley, Minnesota Thursday.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 4:39 p.m. on Lake Alexander, southeast of Motley.
There, a 5-year-old girl was on a wakeboard boat, which was pulling a tube with passengers, when the ski tower broke on the boat. The ski tower fell on top of the girl and hit her in the head.
The girl was taken to Staples Hospital by ambulance with a head injury. Her condition is unknown.