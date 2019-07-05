SEVERE T-STORMS:Warnings have been issued for several counties in Minnesota. Click here for more information.
Filed Under:10th Street North, Hadley Avenue North, Local TV, Oakdale, Pedestrian Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old woman driving a power scooter has non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle collision Friday afternoon, Oakdale police say. The woman crossed the street at a crosswalk around noon and crashed with a 2007 Toyota Corola at the intersection of Hadley Avenue North and 10th Street North.

The crosswalk signal indicated it was safe for the power scooter driver to cross, officers with the Oakdale Police Department said.

A 40-year-old woman turned the Toyota onto 10th Street North during a green arrow and struck the pedestrian on the power scooter. She was cited for failure to drive with due care.

The pedestrian was taken to United Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the power scooter remained operational. The Toyota received minimal damage, police say.

