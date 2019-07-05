MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager has died after being pulled unresponsive this week from a lake in northern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office say relatives of 14-year-old David Beck told deputies that the Superior, Wisconsin, teen died overnight in the hospital Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Beck had gone swimming with two other boys at Little Grand Lake, just west of Duluth. The boys were swimming out to a diving dock when Beck went underwater and didn’t come up.
The other boys called for help, and bystanders found Beck at the bottom of the lake in about 15 feet of water. He’d been underwater for several minutes before he was pulled unresponsive from the lake.
Emergency crews brought Beck to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His relatives told authorities that he died due to medical complications due to being underwater.
According to deputies, the teen’s family is extremely appreciative of the bystanders who rushed to help the teenager.
Swimmer inexperience is believed to be the primary factor in the teenager’s death.